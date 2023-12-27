In the upcoming contest versus the Calgary Flames, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we bet on Tomas Tatar to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tatar stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, Tatar has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in two games (two shots).

Tatar has picked up one assist on the power play.

Tatar's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 111 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have one shutout, and they average 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Tatar recent games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.