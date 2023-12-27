Vince Dunn and the Seattle Kraken will play on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Calgary Flames. If you're thinking about a bet on Dunn against the Flames, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Vince Dunn vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dunn Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Dunn has averaged 23:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -6.

Dunn has a goal in five games this year through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dunn has a point in 20 of 35 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

In 19 of 35 games this season, Dunn has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Dunn goes over his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Dunn has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dunn Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-9) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 35 Games 5 28 Points 3 5 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.