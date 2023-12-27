When the Seattle Kraken square off against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, will Yanni Gourde light the lamp? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Yanni Gourde score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Gourde stats and insights

In four of 35 games this season, Gourde has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Flames this season in two games (two shots).

Gourde has picked up one assist on the power play.

Gourde's shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are conceding 111 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Gourde recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:54 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:44 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 19:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 15:22 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:12 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:26 Away L 4-2

Kraken vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+

ROOT Sports NW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

