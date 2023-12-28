Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal when the Vancouver Canucks face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Andrei Kuzmenko score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuzmenko stats and insights

Kuzmenko has scored in seven of 30 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Kuzmenko has picked up three goals and four assists on the power play.

He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Kuzmenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 2 0 15:29 Home W 7-4 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 11:09 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:16 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:11 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:56 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 10:36 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:15 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:14 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 14:50 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 4-1

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.