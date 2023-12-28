Andrei Kuzmenko will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Vancouver Canucks face the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena. Fancy a bet on Kuzmenko in the Canucks-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Andrei Kuzmenko vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Kuzmenko Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Kuzmenko has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 12:48 on the ice per game.

In seven of 30 games this year, Kuzmenko has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 15 of 30 games this year, Kuzmenko has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 30 games this year, Kuzmenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Kuzmenko hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kuzmenko going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Kuzmenko Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 30 Games 3 19 Points 1 8 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

