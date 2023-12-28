Anfernee Simons and the Portland Trail Blazers take the court versus the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Simons, in his last game (December 26 win against the Kings), produced 29 points.

In this article, we break down Simons' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 27.5 27.1 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 Assists 4.5 5.3 PRA -- 35.5 PR -- 30.2 3PM 4.5 3.8



Anfernee Simons Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, he's put up 8.7% of the Trail Blazers' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.7 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.8 per game.

Simons' Trail Blazers average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 123.2 points per game, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

The Spurs give up 46.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 28th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Spurs have given up 28.7 per contest, 29th in the NBA.

The Spurs are the worst squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/23/2023 29 26 1 1 4 0 1 12/14/2022 33 23 3 4 5 0 0 11/15/2022 34 23 3 2 5 0 0

