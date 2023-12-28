On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Brock Boeser going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Brock Boeser score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Boeser stats and insights

  • In 15 of 35 games this season, Boeser has scored -- and six times he scored multiple goals.
  • In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has nine goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • Boeser's shooting percentage is 24.2%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Boeser recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:15 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 1 1 0 19:40 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:38 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:38 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 15:48 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 3 3 0 18:33 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 20:19 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 2 1 1 20:29 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

