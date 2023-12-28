Brock Boeser will be on the ice when the Vancouver Canucks and Philadelphia Flyers play at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Looking to bet on Boeser's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Brock Boeser vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Boeser Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Boeser has averaged 18:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +12.

In Boeser's 35 games played this season he's scored in 15 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 24 of 35 games this year, Boeser has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Boeser has an assist in 13 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Boeser goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boeser going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Boeser Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 3 38 Points 2 24 Goals 0 14 Assists 2

