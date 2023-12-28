How to Watch Browns vs. Jets Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 10:57 AM AKST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Cleveland Browns (10-5) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup against the New York Jets (6-9) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
How to Watch Browns vs. Jets
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: FOX
Browns vs. Jets Insights
- This year, the Browns average just two more points per game (23) than the Jets allow (21).
- This season New York scores 5.3 fewer points per game (15.4) than Cleveland surrenders (20.7).
- The Browns average 41.1 more yards per game (335.9) than the Jets allow per outing (294.8).
- New York racks up only 3.2 more yards per game (263.5) than Cleveland allows (260.3).
- This season, the Browns average 119.1 yards per game on the ground, just 7.1 fewer yards than the Jets allow per outing (126.2).
- This year New York averages 90.3 yards per game on the ground, 9.9 fewer yards than Cleveland allows (100.2).
- This year, the Browns have turned the ball over 32 times, 10 more than the Jets' takeaways (22).
- This year New York has turned the ball over 30 times, five more than Cleveland's takeaways (25).
Browns Home Performance
- The Browns' average points scored (20.5) and allowed (13.1) in home games are both lower than their overall averages of 23 and 20.7, respectively.
- The Browns accumulate 317.8 yards per game at home (18.1 less than their overall average), and concede 197.9 at home (62.4 less than overall).
- Cleveland accumulates 210.6 passing yards per game in home games (6.2 less than its overall average), and concedes 110.5 at home (49.6 less than overall).
- At home, the Browns rack up 107.1 rushing yards per game and concede 87.4. That's less than they gain (119.1) and allow (100.2) overall.
- The Browns convert 28.2% of third downs at home (3.3% lower than their overall average), and concede 23.2% at home (5.5% lower than overall).
Browns Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|Jacksonville
|W 31-27
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|Chicago
|W 20-17
|FOX
|12/24/2023
|at Houston
|W 36-22
|CBS
|12/28/2023
|New York
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|1/7/2024
|at Cincinnati
|-
|-
Jets Away Performance
- On the road, the Jets put up 12 points per game and give up 23.2. That's less than they score overall (15.4), and more than they allow (21).
- The Jets accumulate 249.3 yards per game on the road (14.2 less than their overall average), and give up 306.8 away from home (12 more than overall).
- In road games, New York racks up 157.7 passing yards per game and concedes 168.3. That's less than it gains (173.1) and allows (168.6) overall.
- The Jets rack up 91.7 rushing yards per game away from home (1.4 more than their overall average), and give up 138.5 in road games (12.3 more than overall).
- The Jets convert 23.4% of third downs away from home (2.1% lower than their overall average), and concede 34.4% away from home (4.1% lower than overall).
Jets Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|Houston
|W 30-6
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at Miami
|L 30-0
|CBS
|12/24/2023
|Washington
|W 30-28
|CBS
|12/28/2023
|at Cleveland
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|1/7/2024
|at New England
|-
|-
