How to Watch the Canucks vs. Flyers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:17 PM AKST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Having taken five in a row on home ice, the Vancouver Canucks host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.
The Canucks game against the Flyers will air on NBCS-PH and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Canucks vs. Flyers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Flyers
|Canucks
|2-0 PHI
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have allowed 88 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.
- The Canucks' 135 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.8 assists per contest) lead the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Canucks have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|J.T. Miller
|35
|15
|33
|48
|18
|18
|55%
|Quinn Hughes
|35
|10
|34
|44
|25
|20
|-
|Elias Pettersson
|35
|13
|30
|43
|14
|19
|49%
|Brock Boeser
|35
|24
|14
|38
|12
|14
|46.2%
|Filip Hronek
|35
|2
|27
|29
|28
|8
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Flyers Stats & Trends
- The Flyers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 91 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the league.
- The Flyers have 98 goals this season (3.0 per game), 25th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Flyers have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.
Flyers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Travis Konecny
|33
|16
|12
|28
|10
|22
|30.6%
|Travis Sanheim
|32
|4
|20
|24
|28
|17
|-
|Sean Couturier
|31
|9
|14
|23
|17
|25
|50.4%
|Joel Farabee
|33
|11
|11
|22
|10
|9
|39.3%
|Owen Tippett
|33
|12
|9
|21
|10
|12
|40.6%
