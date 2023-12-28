Having taken five in a row on home ice, the Vancouver Canucks host the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

The Canucks game against the Flyers will air on NBCS-PH and ESPN+, so tune in to take in the action.

Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs Flyers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Flyers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/17/2023 Flyers Canucks 2-0 PHI

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks have allowed 88 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in NHL play.

The Canucks' 135 total goals (3.9 per game on 6.8 assists per contest) lead the NHL.

Over the last 10 contests, the Canucks are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Canucks have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.

Canucks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % J.T. Miller 35 15 33 48 18 18 55% Quinn Hughes 35 10 34 44 25 20 - Elias Pettersson 35 13 30 43 14 19 49% Brock Boeser 35 24 14 38 12 14 46.2% Filip Hronek 35 2 27 29 28 8 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have one of the top defenses in the NHL, giving up 91 total goals (2.8 per game), ninth in the league.

The Flyers have 98 goals this season (3.0 per game), 25th in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Flyers have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 7-1-2 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Flyers have given up 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that stretch.

Flyers Key Players