Thursday's NHL matchup between the Vancouver Canucks (23-9-3) and the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-4) at Rogers Arena sees the Canucks as home favorites (-160 moneyline odds to win) against the Flyers (+135). The game starts at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Canucks vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Canucks vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Philadelphia has played 17 games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

The Canucks are 13-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

The Flyers have claimed an upset victory in 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

Vancouver is 7-1 when playing with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (87.5% win percentage).

Philadelphia is 7-5 when it is underdogs of +135 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 8-2 6-4-0 6.6 3.90 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.90 2.40 5 15.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 7-3 4-5-1 6.2 3.10 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-1-2 3.10 2.40 2 7.4% Record as ML Favorite 4-0 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 8 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.