The Vancouver Canucks (23-9-3) will attempt to prolong a five-game home win streak when they square off against the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-4) on Thursday, December 28 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Canucks are 7-1-2 over the last 10 contests, totaling 39 total goals (five power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 15.2%). They have conceded 24 goals to their opponents.

As hockey play continues, get ready for the contest by checking out which squad we predict will win Thursday's game.

Canucks vs. Flyers Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final result of Canucks 4, Flyers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-160)

Canucks (-160) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Canucks (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Canucks vs Flyers Additional Info

Canucks Splits and Trends

The Canucks have a 23-9-3 record overall, with a 1-3-4 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 12 games Vancouver has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 6-4-2 record (good for 14 points).

In the two games this season the Canucks scored just one goal, they finished 0-1-1.

Vancouver has finished 2-3-0 in the five games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering four points).

The Canucks have scored more than two goals 27 times, and are 21-4-2 in those games (to record 44 points).

In the 11 games when Vancouver has scored a lone power-play goal, it registered 17 points after finishing 8-2-1.

In the 17 games when it outshot its opponent, Vancouver is 11-4-2 (24 points).

The Canucks have been outshot by opponents 17 times, and went 11-5-1 (23 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 1st 3.86 Goals Scored 2.97 24th 2nd 2.51 Goals Allowed 2.76 9th 29th 27.9 Shots 32.9 6th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 28.6 5th 9th 24.19% Power Play % 10.58% 32nd 24th 77.78% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 5th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.