The Vancouver Canucks' Elias Pettersson and the Philadelphia Flyers' Sean Couturier are two of the best players to keep an eye on when these squads face off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, at Rogers Arena.

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Information

Canucks Players to Watch

J.T. Miller has been a big player for Vancouver this season, collecting 48 points in 35 games.

Through 35 games, Quinn Hughes has scored 10 goals and picked up 34 assists.

Pettersson's 43 points this season are via 13 goals and 30 assists.

Casey DeSmith's record is 6-2-2. He has given up 25 goals (2.44 goals against average) and made 287 saves.

Flyers Players to Watch

Philadelphia's Travis Konecny has collected 12 assists and 16 goals in 33 games. That's good for 28 points.

Travis Sanheim has made a major impact for Philadelphia this season with 24 points (four goals and 20 assists).

This season, Couturier has scored nine goals and contributed 14 assists for Philadelphia, giving him a point total of 23.

In the crease, Philadelphia's Samuel Ersson is 8-4-2 this season, collecting 322 saves and giving up 36 goals (2.6 goals against average) with an .899 save percentage (43rd in the league).

Canucks vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Flyers AVG Flyers Rank 1st 3.86 Goals Scored 2.97 24th 2nd 2.51 Goals Allowed 2.76 9th 29th 27.9 Shots 32.9 6th 13th 29.9 Shots Allowed 28.6 5th 9th 24.19% Power Play % 10.58% 32nd 23rd 77.78% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 4th

