Canucks vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 7:46 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks (23-9-3), winners of five straight home games, host the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-4) at Rogers Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Canucks (-160)
|Flyers (+135)
|6
|Canucks (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Canucks Betting Insights
- The Canucks have gone 13-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.
- Vancouver is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 61.5%.
- In 24 games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.
Canucks vs Flyers Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Canucks vs. Flyers Rankings
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|135 (1st)
|Goals
|98 (25th)
|88 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|91 (9th)
|30 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|11 (30th)
|24 (20th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|15 (4th)
Canucks Advanced Stats
- Vancouver has an 8-2-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-1-2 overall.
- Six of Vancouver's last 10 contests went over.
- The Canucks have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- During their past 10 games, the Canucks' goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.
- The Canucks rank first in the league with 135 total goals this season, averaging 3.9 per game.
- On defense, the Canucks have been one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 88 goals to rank fourth.
- Their +47 goal differential is top in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.