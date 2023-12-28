The Vancouver Canucks (23-9-3), winners of five straight home games, host the Philadelphia Flyers (18-11-4) at Rogers Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-PH and ESPN+.

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-160) Flyers (+135) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Canucks Betting Insights

The Canucks have gone 13-4 when favored on the moneyline this season.

Vancouver is 7-1 (winning 87.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -160 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Canucks' implied win probability is 61.5%.

In 24 games this season, Vancouver and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

Canucks vs Flyers Additional Info

Canucks vs. Flyers Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Flyers Total (Rank) 135 (1st) Goals 98 (25th) 88 (4th) Goals Allowed 91 (9th) 30 (6th) Power Play Goals 11 (30th) 24 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 15 (4th)

Canucks Advanced Stats

Vancouver has an 8-2-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 7-1-2 overall.

Six of Vancouver's last 10 contests went over.

The Canucks have had an average of 6.6 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.6 higher than this matchup's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Canucks' goals per game average is 0.1 lower than their season-long average.

The Canucks rank first in the league with 135 total goals this season, averaging 3.9 per game.

On defense, the Canucks have been one of the best units in NHL competition, conceding 88 goals to rank fourth.

Their +47 goal differential is top in the league.

