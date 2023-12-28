J.T. Miller and Travis Konecny are two of the players with prop bets available when the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers square off at Rogers Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 10:00 PM ET).

Canucks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Canucks vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vancouver Canucks

J.T. Miller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Miller is Vancouver's top contributor with 48 points. He has 15 goals and 33 assists this season.

Miller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 0 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 2 at Predators Dec. 19 0 0 0 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 2 2 3 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 1

Quinn Hughes Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)

Quinn Hughes has 10 goals and 34 assists to total 44 points (1.3 per game).

Hughes Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 23 1 1 2 3 at Stars Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 at Predators Dec. 19 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 0 0 0 1 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 3

Elias Pettersson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Elias Pettersson has 13 goals and 30 assists for Vancouver.

Pettersson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sharks Dec. 23 0 2 2 7 at Stars Dec. 21 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 19 1 1 2 6 at Blackhawks Dec. 17 1 0 1 4 at Wild Dec. 16 0 0 0 7

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Konecny is one of the top offensive options for Philadelphia with 28 points (0.8 per game), with 16 goals and 12 assists in 33 games (playing 19:12 per game).

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 1 1 4 vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 6 at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 6

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Travis Sanheim has racked up 24 points this season, with four goals and 20 assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Red Wings Dec. 22 0 2 2 5 vs. Predators Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 at Devils Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Wings Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Capitals Dec. 14 0 0 0 1

