The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is slated for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Conor Garland light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Conor Garland score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Garland stats and insights

  • In three of 35 games this season, Garland has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Garland has picked up two assists on the power play.
  • He has a 4.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Garland recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 16:07 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:18 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:09 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 13:55 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:27 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 13:03 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 12:14 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 14:14 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:43 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

