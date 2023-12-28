For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Dakota Joshua a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Dakota Joshua score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Joshua stats and insights

  • Joshua has scored in eight of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • He has not scored against the Flyers this season in one game (one shot).
  • Joshua has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 24.3% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Joshua recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 16:09 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 2 1 1 18:04 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:58 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:09 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 1 0 1 15:39 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 2 2 0 15:44 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:06 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 1 0 1 11:12 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 1 1 0 15:14 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

