Will Elias Pettersson Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 28?
The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Elias Pettersson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Pettersson stats and insights
- Pettersson has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
- Pettersson has picked up five goals and 12 assists on the power play.
- Pettersson averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Pettersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|17:59
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:35
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|18:58
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|20:08
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|23:11
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|17:08
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|19:45
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:49
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|2
|0
|2
|22:37
|Home
|L 6-5
Canucks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
