The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game versus the Philadelphia Flyers is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Elias Pettersson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Elias Pettersson score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Pettersson stats and insights

  • Pettersson has scored in 11 of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Pettersson has picked up five goals and 12 assists on the power play.
  • Pettersson averages 2.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Pettersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/23/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 17:59 Home W 7-4
12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 21:35 Away L 4-3 OT
12/19/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:58 Away W 5-2
12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 20:08 Away W 4-3
12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 2-1 SO
12/14/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 17:08 Home W 4-0
12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:47 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Hurricanes 3 1 2 19:45 Home W 4-3
12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 2-0
12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 22:37 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

