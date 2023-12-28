Elias Pettersson and the Vancouver Canucks will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Rogers Arena. Looking to wager on Pettersson's props? Here is some information to help you.

Elias Pettersson vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Pettersson Season Stats Insights

Pettersson's plus-minus this season, in 19:50 per game on the ice, is +9.

Pettersson has netted a goal in a game 11 times this year in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 24 of 35 games this year, Pettersson has recorded a point, and 13 of those games included multiple points.

Pettersson has an assist in 19 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on nine occasions.

Pettersson has an implied probability of 70.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 53.5% of Pettersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Pettersson Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 3 43 Points 5 13 Goals 2 30 Assists 3

