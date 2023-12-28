If you reside in Fairbanks North Star, Alaska and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Fairbanks North Star, Alaska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

West Valley High School at Rancho Mirage High School

Game Time: 10:30 AM PT on December 28

10:30 AM PT on December 28 Location: Rancho Mirage, CA

Rancho Mirage, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Ben Eielson Jr./Sr. High School at Lathrop High School