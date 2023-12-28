Filip Hronek and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Thinking about a wager on Hronek in the Canucks-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Filip Hronek vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Hronek Season Stats Insights

Hronek's plus-minus rating this season, in 24:00 per game on the ice, is +23.

Hronek has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 35 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Hronek has a point in 23 games this year (out of 35), including multiple points six times.

Hronek has an assist in 22 of 35 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Hronek hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Hronek has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hronek Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 29 Points 0 2 Goals 0 27 Assists 0

