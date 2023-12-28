Will Ian Cole Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 28?
For those wanting to wager on the upcoming game between the Vancouver Canucks and the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, is Ian Cole a player who is likely find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ian Cole score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Cole stats and insights
- Cole is yet to score through 35 games this season.
- In one game versus the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Cole has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Flyers defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cole recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|19:17
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|16:03
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:00
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|17:00
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|17:49
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 6-5
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Canucks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.