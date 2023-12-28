Can we expect Ilya Mikheyev scoring a goal when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Ilya Mikheyev score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikheyev stats and insights

In nine of 31 games this season, Mikheyev has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Flyers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Mikheyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:55 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 14:17 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:41 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:19 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:41 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 14:19 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 14:30 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 16:53 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 13:55 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.