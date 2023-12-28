Ilya Mikheyev and the Vancouver Canucks will play on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Does a wager on Mikheyev intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Ilya Mikheyev vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Mikheyev Season Stats Insights

Mikheyev's plus-minus this season, in 14:34 per game on the ice, is +7.

Mikheyev has scored a goal in nine of 31 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Mikheyev has a point in 16 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

In nine of 31 games this season, Mikheyev has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Mikheyev's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

Given his moneyline odds, Mikheyev has an implied probability of 30.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Mikheyev Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+7).

