The Vancouver Canucks, including J.T. Miller, take the ice Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Miller in the Canucks-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

J.T. Miller vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Miller Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Miller has averaged 19:51 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +13.

Miller has a goal in 15 games this season through 35 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 26 of 35 games this season, Miller has registered a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

Miller has an assist in 19 of 35 games played this season, including multiple assists 12 times.

Miller's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Miller going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Miller Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 91 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's goal differential (+7) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 3 48 Points 2 15 Goals 0 33 Assists 2

