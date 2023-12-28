Jabari Walker and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates will hit the court versus the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 130-113 win against the Kings, Walker tallied 17 points and six rebounds.

In this article we will dive into Walker's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Jabari Walker Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.6 8.7 Rebounds 6.5 5.1 5.6 Assists -- 0.7 0.9 PRA -- 13.4 15.2 PR -- 12.7 14.3



Jabari Walker Insights vs. the Spurs

This season, Walker has made 2.8 field goals per game, which adds up to 7.1% of his team's total makes.

Walker's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.4 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Spurs allow 123.2 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

Conceding 46.3 rebounds per game, the Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Spurs have conceded 28.7 per game, 29th in the NBA.

Jabari Walker vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/6/2023 26 8 3 2 0 1 1 1/23/2023 5 0 1 0 0 0 0 12/14/2022 3 3 0 0 1 0 0

