The NBA schedule on Thursday includes Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) visiting Jerami Grant and the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) at Moda Center, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jerami Grant vs. Victor Wembanyama Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Victor Wembanyama Total Fantasy Pts 772.4 1059 Fantasy Pts Per Game 30.9 40.7 Fantasy Rank 52 19

Buy Grant and Wembanyama gear on Fanatics!

Jerami Grant vs. Victor Wembanyama Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant is posting 22 points, 2.5 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.

The Trail Blazers have a -172 scoring differential, falling short by six points per game. They're putting up 108.7 points per game to rank 29th in the league and are allowing 114.7 per outing to rank 18th in the NBA.

Portland averages 41.2 rebounds per game (27th in the league) while allowing 44.9 per contest to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 3.7 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers knock down 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (23rd in the NBA), compared to the 10.7 per game their opponents make at a 32.6% rate.

Portland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.3 per game (24th in the league) and force 15 (third in NBA action).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Victor Wembanyama & the Spurs

Wembanyama's averages for the season are 18.3 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 43.3% of his shots from the field and 27.8% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

The Spurs have a -358 scoring differential, falling short by 12.3 points per game. They're putting up 110.9 points per game, 25th in the league, and are giving up 123.2 per contest to rank 28th in the NBA.

San Antonio ranks 19th in the NBA at 43.3 rebounds per game. That's three fewer than the 46.3 its opponents average.

The Spurs make 1.6 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 12.9 (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 14.5.

San Antonio loses the turnover battle by 2.4 per game, committing 15.3 (28th in league) while its opponents average 12.9.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jerami Grant vs. Victor Wembanyama Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Victor Wembanyama Plus/Minus Per Game -6.2 -6.6 Usage Percentage 25.9% 29.5% True Shooting Pct 58.4% 51.7% Total Rebound Pct 6% 19.1% Assist Pct 11.8% 15.2%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.