Malcolm Brogdon's Portland Trail Blazers face the San Antonio Spurs at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Brogdon, in his last time out, had 19 points and six assists in a 130-113 win over the Kings.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Brogdon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.4 11.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.6 2.7 Assists 6.5 5.7 4.9 PRA -- 24.7 19.5 PR -- 19 14.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.1



Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Spurs

Brogdon has taken 13.0 shots per game this season and made 5.6 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 5.4 threes per game, or 11.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brogdon's opponents, the Spurs, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 105.6 possessions per game, while his Trail Blazers average 102.4 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

On defense, the Spurs have conceded 123.2 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Spurs have allowed 46.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 28th in the league.

Conceding 28.7 assists per game, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the NBA.

Giving up 14.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Spurs are the worst team in the league.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 26 20 5 9 1 1 1 1/7/2023 28 23 2 7 5 0 0

