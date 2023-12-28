On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks square off with the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Nils Aman going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nils Aman score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Aman stats and insights

Aman has scored in two of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

Aman has zero points on the power play.

He has a 33.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Aman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 9:53 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 8:32 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 1 1 0 12:34 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 8:42 Away W 4-3 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:22 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:21 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 8:49 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 8:28 Home L 6-5 12/2/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:14 Away W 4-3 11/30/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:35 Home L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.