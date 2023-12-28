The Vancouver Canucks' upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Noah Juulsen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Noah Juulsen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Juulsen stats and insights

Juulsen is yet to score through 24 games this season.

He has taken one shot in one game against the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

Juulsen has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Juulsen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:10 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:08 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:59 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:04 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 16:32 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:35 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 12:31 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:48 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

