On Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, the Vancouver Canucks go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Quinn Hughes going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Quinn Hughes score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

Hughes has scored in nine of 35 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Flyers this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Hughes has accumulated one goal and 15 assists.

He has a 10.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 22:24 Home W 7-4 12/21/2023 Stars 1 0 1 26:48 Away L 4-3 OT 12/19/2023 Predators 2 0 2 23:02 Away W 5-2 12/17/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:13 Away W 4-3 12/16/2023 Wild 0 0 0 28:43 Away L 2-1 SO 12/14/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 4-0 12/12/2023 Lightning 3 0 3 22:25 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Home W 4-3 12/7/2023 Wild 0 0 0 27:57 Home W 2-0 12/5/2023 Devils 2 0 2 26:41 Home L 6-5

Canucks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

