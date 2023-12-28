The Vancouver Canucks, Quinn Hughes included, will face the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Hughes' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Quinn Hughes vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+

NBCS-PH and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Hughes has a plus-minus rating of +28, while averaging 24:32 on the ice per game.

Hughes has netted a goal in a game nine times this season in 35 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hughes has a point in 24 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in 11 of them.

In 20 of 35 games this year, Hughes has registered an assist, and in eight of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Hughes goes over his points prop total is 63.6%, based on the odds.

Hughes has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hughes Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +7 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 3 44 Points 1 10 Goals 0 34 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.