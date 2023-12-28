Toumani Camara will hope to make a difference for the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the San Antonio Spurs.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last game, a 130-113 win versus the Kings, Camara tallied four points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Camara's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toumani Camara Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7 8.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 5.5 Assists -- 1 0.8 PRA -- 12.6 14.6 PR -- 11.6 13.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Camara's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Toumani Camara Insights vs. the Spurs

Camara is responsible for attempting 6.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 6.2 per game.

Camara's Trail Blazers average 102.4 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Spurs have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 17th with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have allowed 123.2 points per game, which is 28th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Spurs have given up 46.3 rebounds per contest, which puts them 28th in the league.

The Spurs concede 28.7 assists per game, 29th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.