At Moda Center on Thursday, December 28, 2023, the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) will attempt to halt a five-game losing streak when visiting the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) at 10:00 PM ET. The contest airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Trail Blazers Moneyline Spurs Moneyline BetMGM Trail Blazers (-4.5) 232.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Trail Blazers (-4) 232.5 -176 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Trail Blazers average 108.7 points per game (29th in the league) while giving up 114.7 per outing (17th in the NBA). They have a -172 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by six points per game.

The Spurs put up 110.9 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 123.2 per outing (28th in NBA). They have a -358 scoring differential and have been outscored by 12.3 points per game.

These two teams rack up a combined 219.6 points per game, 12.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams put up 237.9 combined points per game, 5.4 more points than this contest's total.

Portland is 14-15-0 ATS this season.

San Antonio has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 18 times.

Trail Blazers and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 - Spurs +100000 +50000 -

