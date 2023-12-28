The Portland Trail Blazers (6-17) match up with the San Antonio Spurs (3-20) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023. The matchup airs on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Trail Blazers Games

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Shaedon Sharpe averages 18.1 points, 3.6 assists and 5.7 rebounds per contest.

Deandre Ayton averages 13 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 16.5 points, 3.8 boards and 5.8 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Jabari Walker posts 7.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Toumani Camara averages 7.2 points, 1.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Spurs Players to Watch

Victor Wembanyama generates 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game for the Spurs.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He's sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per game.

Zach Collins is averaging 13 points, 6 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game. He is draining 47.5% of his shots from the floor and 28.4% from 3-point range, with 1.1 triples per contest.

Jeremy Sochan gives the Spurs 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game while delivering 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Devin Vassell gives the Spurs 17.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while delivering 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Stat Comparison

Trail Blazers Spurs 106.8 Points Avg. 109.8 113.7 Points Allowed Avg. 121.4 43.2% Field Goal % 45.2% 34.6% Three Point % 34%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.