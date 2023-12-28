The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSW. The point total is set at 233.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Trail Blazers -4.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

In eight of 29 games this season, Portland and its opponents have combined to total more than 233.5 points.

Portland has had an average of 223.4 points in its games this season, 10.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

So far this season, the Trail Blazers have compiled a 14-15-0 record against the spread.

Portland has lost both games it has played as a favorite this season.

Portland has played as a favorite of -190 or more once this season and lost that game.

The implied probability of a win from the Trail Blazers, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats

Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Trail Blazers 8 27.6% 108.7 219.6 114.7 237.9 225.6 Spurs 14 48.3% 110.9 219.6 123.2 237.9 232.4

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

The Trail Blazers are 5-5 against the spread and 2-8 overall over their last 10 contests.

Six of Trail Blazers' past 10 outings have gone over the total.

Portland has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered five times in 14 games at home, and it has covered nine times in 15 games when playing on the road.

The 108.7 points per game the Trail Blazers average are 14.5 fewer points than the Spurs allow (123.2).

Portland has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 1-1 record overall when scoring more than 123.2 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Betting Splits

Trail Blazers and Spurs Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Trail Blazers 14-15 0-2 14-15 Spurs 11-18 8-13 20-9

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Point Insights

Trail Blazers Spurs 108.7 Points Scored (PG) 110.9 29 NBA Rank (PPG) 25 2-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 7-6 1-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 4-9 114.7 Points Allowed (PG) 123.2 18 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 8-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-1 6-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 0-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.