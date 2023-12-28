Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Injury Report Today - December 28
The Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) on Thursday, December 28 at Moda Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Trail Blazers enter this contest after a 130-113 win over the Kings on Tuesday. In the Trail Blazers' win, Anfernee Simons led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding four rebounds and three assists).
Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Robert Williams III
|C
|Out For Season
|Knee
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|Shaedon Sharpe
|SG
|Questionable
|Adductor
|16.8
|5.3
|3.3
|Deandre Ayton
|C
|Questionable
|Knee
|13.1
|10.8
|1.6
Sportsbook Promo Codes
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today
Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
- TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.