The Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) have three players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to square off against the San Antonio Spurs (4-25) on Thursday, December 28 at Moda Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

The Trail Blazers enter this contest after a 130-113 win over the Kings on Tuesday. In the Trail Blazers' win, Anfernee Simons led the way with a team-high 29 points (adding four rebounds and three assists).

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Robert Williams III C Out For Season Knee 6.8 6.3 0.8 Shaedon Sharpe SG Questionable Adductor 16.8 5.3 3.3 Deandre Ayton C Questionable Knee 13.1 10.8 1.6

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report Today

Spurs Injuries: Charles Bassey: Out For Season (Knee)

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

