The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) after losing 11 road games in a row.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon

Moda Center in Portland, Oregon TV: Bally Sports

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

Trail Blazers Stats Insights

This season, the Trail Blazers have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.

Portland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.

The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 19th.

The Trail Blazers average 14.5 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Spurs give up (123.2).

Portland is 1-1 when scoring more than 123.2 points.

Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison

In home games, the Trail Blazers are averaging 1.1 more points per game (109.3) than they are in road games (108.2).

Portland is giving up 115.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (114.1).

In home games, the Trail Blazers are sinking 0.9 more threes per game (12.8) than when playing on the road (11.9). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to on the road (36.4%).

Trail Blazers Injuries