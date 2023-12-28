How to Watch the Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 12:32 PM AKST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The San Antonio Spurs (4-25) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) after losing 11 road games in a row.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Moda Center in Portland, Oregon
Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Players to Watch
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Injury Report
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Odds/Over/Under
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Betting Trends & Stats
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Prediction
|Trail Blazers vs Spurs Player Props
Trail Blazers Stats Insights
- This season, the Trail Blazers have a 44% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.4% lower than the 49.4% of shots the Spurs' opponents have hit.
- Portland is 3-3 when it shoots better than 49.4% from the field.
- The Trail Blazers are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Spurs sit at 19th.
- The Trail Blazers average 14.5 fewer points per game (108.7) than the Spurs give up (123.2).
- Portland is 1-1 when scoring more than 123.2 points.
Trail Blazers Home & Away Comparison
- In home games, the Trail Blazers are averaging 1.1 more points per game (109.3) than they are in road games (108.2).
- Portland is giving up 115.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.1 more points than it is allowing in road games (114.1).
- In home games, the Trail Blazers are sinking 0.9 more threes per game (12.8) than when playing on the road (11.9). However, they have a worse three-point percentage at home (34.4%) compared to on the road (36.4%).
Trail Blazers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out For Season
|Knee
|Anfernee Simons
|Questionable
|Illness
|Shaedon Sharpe
|Out
|Adductor
|Deandre Ayton
|Out
|Knee
