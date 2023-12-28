Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jerami Grant and others when the Portland Trail Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Trail Blazers vs Spurs Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers

Jerami Grant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: -115) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 21.5-point total set for Grant on Thursday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (4.5).

Grant has averaged 2.5 assists per game, which is equal to Thursday's assist over/under.

Grant's 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Thursday.

Malcolm Brogdon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: -143) 6.5 (Over: -141) 1.5 (Over: -179)

Malcolm Brogdon's 15.4-point scoring average is 1.1 less than Thursday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).

Brogdon has collected 5.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

