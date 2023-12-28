Top Player Prop Bets for Trail Blazers vs. Spurs on December 28, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jerami Grant and others when the Portland Trail Blazers host the San Antonio Spurs at Moda Center on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSW
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- Venue: Moda Center
NBA Props Today: Portland Trail Blazers
Jerami Grant Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -115)
|4.5 (Over: -120)
|2.5 (Over: -115)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 21.5-point total set for Grant on Thursday is 0.5 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.7 -- is 0.8 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (4.5).
- Grant has averaged 2.5 assists per game, which is equal to Thursday's assist over/under.
- Grant's 2.5 made three-pointers per game is equal to his over/under on Thursday.
Malcolm Brogdon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -143)
|6.5 (Over: -141)
|1.5 (Over: -179)
- Malcolm Brogdon's 15.4-point scoring average is 1.1 less than Thursday's over/under.
- His rebounding average -- 3.6 per game -- is 0.9 less than his prop bet for Thursday's game (4.5).
- Brogdon has collected 5.7 assists per game, 0.8 lower than his prop bet on Thursday (6.5).
- His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.
