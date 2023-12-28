Moda Center is where the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) and San Antonio Spurs (4-25) will square off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Malcolm Brogdon is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW

ROOT Sports NW, BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers' Last Game

The Trail Blazers won their previous game against the Kings, 130-113, on Tuesday. Anfernee Simons was their leading scorer with 29 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 29 4 3 1 0 5 Duop Reath 25 9 0 1 1 3 Malcolm Brogdon 19 5 6 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Trail Blazers Players to Watch

Jerami Grant posts 22.0 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, making 45.6% of shots from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Brogdon is posting 15.4 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 boards per game.

Jabari Walker is averaging 7.6 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.

Toumani Camara averages 7.0 points, 4.6 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field.

Matisse Thybulle's numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.2 boards per contest.

Watch Grant, Victor Wembanyama and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Anfernee Simons 28 3.2 5.4 0.8 0.1 4 Scoot Henderson 13 2.5 4.7 0.6 0.3 1 Jerami Grant 12.9 1.9 2 0.2 0.3 1.3 Jabari Walker 8.7 5.6 0.9 0.5 0.4 0.5 Matisse Thybulle 5.9 3.2 1.3 2.2 1.1 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.