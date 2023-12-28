Jerami Grant, Top Trail Blazers Players to Watch vs. the Spurs - December 28
Moda Center is where the Portland Trail Blazers (8-21) and San Antonio Spurs (4-25) will square off on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Malcolm Brogdon is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the hardwood.
How to Watch Trail Blazers vs. Spurs
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Moda Center
- Location: Portland, Oregon
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW, BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Trail Blazers' Last Game
The Trail Blazers won their previous game against the Kings, 130-113, on Tuesday. Anfernee Simons was their leading scorer with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anfernee Simons
|29
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|Duop Reath
|25
|9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|Malcolm Brogdon
|19
|5
|6
|0
|0
|3
Trail Blazers Players to Watch
- Jerami Grant posts 22.0 points, 3.7 boards and 2.5 assists per contest, making 45.6% of shots from the field and 41.3% from downtown with 2.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Brogdon is posting 15.4 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 boards per game.
- Jabari Walker is averaging 7.6 points, 0.7 assists and 5.1 boards per contest.
- Toumani Camara averages 7.0 points, 4.6 boards and 1.0 assists per game, shooting 42.0% from the field.
- Matisse Thybulle's numbers on the season are 6.1 points, 1.2 assists and 2.2 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Anfernee Simons
|28
|3.2
|5.4
|0.8
|0.1
|4
|Scoot Henderson
|13
|2.5
|4.7
|0.6
|0.3
|1
|Jerami Grant
|12.9
|1.9
|2
|0.2
|0.3
|1.3
|Jabari Walker
|8.7
|5.6
|0.9
|0.5
|0.4
|0.5
|Matisse Thybulle
|5.9
|3.2
|1.3
|2.2
|1.1
|1.7
