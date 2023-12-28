Will Tyler Myers Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 28?
Will Tyler Myers find the back of the net when the Vancouver Canucks take on the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Tyler Myers score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Myers stats and insights
- Myers has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flyers this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Myers has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Myers' shooting percentage is 6.1%, and he averages 0.9 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 91 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times while averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Myers recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/23/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|18:31
|Home
|W 7-4
|12/21/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|21:11
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/19/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/17/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|0
|2
|18:40
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/16/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:31
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/12/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|20:01
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:40
|Home
|W 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:23
|Home
|L 6-5
Canucks vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
