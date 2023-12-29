The Seattle Kraken, with Alexander Wennberg, take the ice Friday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Climate Pledge Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:00 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Wennberg? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Alexander Wennberg vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Wennberg Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Wennberg has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:39 on the ice per game.

In five of 36 games this season, Wennberg has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Wennberg has a point in 14 games this year through 36 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Wennberg has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 36 games played.

The implied probability that Wennberg goes over his points prop total is 42.6%, based on the odds.

Wennberg has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Wennberg Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 36 Games 2 14 Points 2 5 Goals 0 9 Assists 2

