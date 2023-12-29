In the upcoming matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we bet on Brian Dumoulin to find the back of the net for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brian Dumoulin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dumoulin stats and insights

Dumoulin has scored in two of 35 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

Dumoulin has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 7.1% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 92 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents three times. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dumoulin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:20 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 16:21 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:17 Away W 2-1 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:53 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 0 0 0 16:34 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 20:15 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 17:35 Home L 3-0 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:09 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.