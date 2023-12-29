When the Seattle Kraken play the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, will Devin Shore find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Devin Shore score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Shore stats and insights

Shore has scored in one of 18 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

Shore has no points on the power play.

Shore's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Shore recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Flames 0 0 0 7:28 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 6:32 Away W 3-2 12/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 6:00 Away W 2-1 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 10:44 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 11:35 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 9:00 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:03 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 6:40 Home L 2-1 11/11/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:11 Home L 4-1

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

