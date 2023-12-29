Eeli Tolvanen will be on the ice when the Seattle Kraken and Philadelphia Flyers play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. Considering a wager on Tolvanen in the Kraken-Flyers matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Eeli Tolvanen vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Tolvanen Season Stats Insights

In 36 games this season, Tolvanen has averaged 16:12 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

In eight of 36 games this year, Tolvanen has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Tolvanen has a point in 18 of 36 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Tolvanen has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 12 of 36 games played.

The implied probability that Tolvanen hits the over on his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tolvanen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 34.5%.

Tolvanen Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 36 Games 3 21 Points 2 9 Goals 1 12 Assists 1

