Will Jared McCann score a goal when the Seattle Kraken square off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jared McCann score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

McCann stats and insights

In 13 of 35 games this season, McCann has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.

He has six goals on the power play, and also three assists.

McCann averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Flyers have three shutouts, and they average 16.9 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

McCann recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Flames 1 0 1 16:00 Away W 2-1 12/23/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:01 Away W 3-2 12/18/2023 Stars 0 0 0 9:10 Away L 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Kings 1 0 1 17:02 Home L 3-2 SO 12/14/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 17:04 Home W 7-1 12/12/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:13 Home W 4-0 12/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:41 Home L 3-0 12/9/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 19:00 Home L 4-3 OT 12/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 19:08 Home L 2-1 12/4/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 4-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kraken vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.