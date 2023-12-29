Jared McCann and the Seattle Kraken will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for McCann in that upcoming Kraken-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jared McCann vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

McCann Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, McCann has a plus-minus rating of -11, while averaging 16:25 on the ice per game.

McCann has scored a goal in 13 of 35 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 17 of 35 games this year, McCann has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

McCann has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in eight of 35 games played.

McCann's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of McCann going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.3%.

McCann Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 35 Games 2 22 Points 2 14 Goals 1 8 Assists 1

