Jerami Grant and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates face off versus the San Antonio Spurs on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In his most recent action, a 118-105 loss to the Spurs, Grant tallied 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll break down Grant's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Spurs

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 22.2 21.4 Rebounds 6.5 3.9 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 3.1 PRA -- 28.7 28.6 PR -- 26.1 25.5 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.0



Jerami Grant Insights vs. the Spurs

Grant is responsible for taking 15.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16.5 per game.

He's made 2.4 threes per game, or 17.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 19th in possessions per game with 102.6. His opponents, the Spurs, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 12th with 105.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Spurs have given up 122.6 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the league.

Giving up 46.7 rebounds per contest, the Spurs are the 29th-ranked team in the league.

The Spurs are the 28th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 28.3 assists per game.

The Spurs are the worst squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 14.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Jerami Grant vs. the Spurs

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2023 41 29 10 5 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.