Jerami Grant's Portland Trail Blazers (8-22) host Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs (5-25) at Moda Center on Friday, December 29. It begins at 10:00 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs. Spurs Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW

ROOT Sports NW+ and BSSW Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Arena: Moda Center

Moda Center

Jerami Grant vs. Keldon Johnson Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jerami Grant Keldon Johnson Total Fantasy Pts 816.9 895.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 31.4 30.9 Fantasy Rank 51 52

Jerami Grant vs. Keldon Johnson Insights

Jerami Grant & the Trail Blazers

Grant's numbers for the season are 22.2 points, 2.6 assists and 3.9 boards per game.

The Trail Blazers average 108.6 points per game (29th in the league) while giving up 114.8 per outing (18th in the NBA). They have a -185 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 6.2 points per game.

Portland is 25th in the NBA at 41.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.1 fewer than the 44.8 its opponents average.

The Trail Blazers make 12.3 three-pointers per game (17th in the league), 1.6 more than their opponents (10.7).

Portland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blazers commit 14.2 per game (24th in the league) and force 14.9 (third in NBA play).

Keldon Johnson & the Spurs

Johnson averages 17.2 points, 6.2 boards and 3.8 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 triples per contest.

The Spurs put up 111.1 points per game (25th in league) while allowing 122.6 per outing (27th in NBA). They have a -345 scoring differential and have been outscored by 11.5 points per game.

San Antonio is 20th in the NBA at 43.3 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 fewer than the 46.7 its opponents average.

The Spurs connect on 12.8 three-pointers per game (14th in the league) at a 34.3% rate (26th in NBA), compared to the 14.4 per outing their opponents make, shooting 38.9% from deep.

San Antonio has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 15.1 (28th in NBA) while forcing 12.9 (20th in league).

Jerami Grant vs. Keldon Johnson Advanced Stats

Stat Jerami Grant Keldon Johnson Plus/Minus Per Game -6.2 -7.6 Usage Percentage 26.1% 22% True Shooting Pct 58.2% 56.4% Total Rebound Pct 6.3% 10.3% Assist Pct 12.3% 17.6%

