The Seattle Kraken, Jordan Eberle among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. Does a wager on Eberle intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jordan Eberle vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, NBCS-PH+, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eberle Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Eberle has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In four of 32 games this year, Eberle has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Eberle has a point in 12 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Eberle has had an assist in a game 10 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Eberle has an implied probability of 48.8% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 34.5% of Eberle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eberle Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 92 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +10.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 32 Games 2 16 Points 4 4 Goals 1 12 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.